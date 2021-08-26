Credit for excess CSR spending has to be used in three years: MCA

Defaulting on CSR obligation is a civil wrong. The penalty in the case of a company is twice the unspent amount that was required to be transferred to a designated fund or ₹one crore, whichever is less. In the case of officers in default, the penalty is one tenth of the unspent amount required to be transferred to the designated fund, or ₹two lakh, whichever is less. Businesses that could not spend the full amount in a year are required to transfer it to a designated fund.