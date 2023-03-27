Credit guarantees worth Rs4.06 trillion approved for small businesses

Credit guarantees worth Rs4.06 trillion approved for small businesses1 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Among the states, the highest guarantees were approved in Maharashtra, worth Rs48,262 crore, followed by Rs39,964 crore in Uttar Pradesh and Rs32,758 crore in Tamil Nadu
NEW DELHI : Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) has provided guarantees worth ₹4.06 trillion on loans extended to micro and small enterprises.
