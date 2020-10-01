Credit ratio of Indian companies at decadal low in April-September

However, Crisil added that while the rate of upgrades plunged as expected with covid-19 crushing demand, the rate of downgrades did not surge as feared due to cushions by proactive regulatory measures such as liquidity window made available through the corporate bond market, moratorium on debt servicing permitted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and temporary relaxation in default recognition norms of credit rating agencies allowed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) .