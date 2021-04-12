Credit Suisse, after Archegos, faces tough choices on investment bank

The situation exposes the bank’s dilemma. Its investment bank, which takes on more risk, has been its profit engine, making up for its larger, slower-growing wealth-management business. But now it is expected to be scaled back for safety, with Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein saying its structure and strategic relevance would be evaluated.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in