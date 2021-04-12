Credit Suisse, after Archegos, faces tough choices on investment bank
- Swiss lender’s investment bank has grown profits quickly, but now is expected to be scaled back for safety
When Credit Suisse Group AG announced a $4.7 billion hit from the Archegos Capital Management meltdown, there was a silver lining: The rest of its investment bank did so well in the quarter, the overall pretax loss would only be $1 billion.
The situation exposes the bank’s dilemma. Its investment bank, which takes on more risk, has been its profit engine, making up for its larger, slower-growing wealth-management business. But now it is expected to be scaled back for safety, with Chief Executive Thomas Gottstein saying its structure and strategic relevance would be evaluated.
