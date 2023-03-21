Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders consider possible legal action

Credit Suisse AT1 bondholders consider possible legal action2 min read . Updated: 21 Mar 2023, 03:40 AM IST
Under the UBS-Credit Suisse merger deal, holders of Credit Suisse AT1 bonds will get nothing, while shareholders, who usually rank below bondholders in terms of who gets paid when a bank or company collapses, will receive $3.23 billion
LONDON : Lawyers from Switzerland, the United States and UK are talking to a number of Credit Suisse Additional Tier 1 (AT1) bond holders about possible legal action after the state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse by UBS wiped out AT1 bonds, law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said on Monday.
