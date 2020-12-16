Credit Suisse bets future on managing more rich people’s money

To woo wealthy clients, Mr. Gottstein will have to overcome the reputational challenges he inherited. His presentation didn’t directly address the spying scandal and other mishaps that plagued the bank this year. It came under fire after its chief operating officer and security chief hired private investigators to follow two executives last year. The bank ousted Mr. Thiam for failing to contain the fallout. Last month, The Wall Street Journal reported a law firm hired by the bank found two more employees had been put under observation previously.