Credit Suisse bites the bullet. It may not be enough. Updated: 27 Oct 2022
The Swiss bank’s radical transformation plan is high risk, and a lot needs to go right.
Credit Suisse Group AG finally bit the bullet. A properly radical transformation is on the way. It will shut down, sell or spin off most of its investment bank and become a more focused international wealth and asset manager with some trading capabilities attached to a traditional Swiss bank.