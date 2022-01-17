Credit Suisse chairman to leave after breaking Covid-19 travel rules

Mr. Horta-Osório got caught up in his own troubles in recent weeks, breaking quarantine rules by flying from London to Zurich on Nov. 28. The trip came a day after Switzerland imposed a 10-day quarantine on arrivals from the U.K. and several other countries because of the Omicron surge. He said at the time that the breach was unintentional and that it was reported to health authorities and Swiss financial regulator Finma. He apologized and said it wouldn’t happen again.