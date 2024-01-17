Credit Suisse crisis: UBS Chairman points at failure of board, management, shareholders
UBS Chairman, Colm Kelleher pointed fingers at Credit Suisse's board, management, and shareholders for the bank's downfall. However, he anticipates a higher return on equity for UBS once the Credit Suisse integration is complete.
UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher launched a scathing attack on Credit Suisse, blaming its recent woes on leadership failures at all levels. But alongside the criticism, he offered glimpses of hope for the future of the merged entity, including higher potential returns and a commitment to increased regulation, during an interview with Bloomberg in Davos, on January 17.