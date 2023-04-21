Credit Suisse files contempt plea against SpiceJet

On 6 December 2021, a single-judge bench of the Madras High Court allowed the winding-up of SpiceJet under Section 433 (e) of the Companies Act 1956, and directed the official liquidator to take over the assets of the airline. The airline challenged the order before a division bench. The division bench upheld the single judge’s order. The airline then challenged the ruling in the Supreme Court, which stayed the high court order, and gave the company three weeks to settle the matter. However, the final settlement took longer.

