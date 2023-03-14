Credit Suisse finds ‘material weakness’ in reporting since 20213 min read . Updated: 14 Mar 2023, 02:55 PM IST
- The bank said the material weaknesses played a part in the revisions it had to make a year ago to some past years’ statements
Credit Suisse Group AG said it is adopting a new plan to fix “material weaknesses" in its reporting and control procedures for the past two years, following a fresh review of its financial statements prompted by concerns raised by US regulators last week.
