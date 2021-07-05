Credit Suisse Group AG hired a top technology executive from Goldman Sachs Group Inc., the latest revamp to the Swiss bank’s management team in the wake of twin scandals.

Joanne Hannaford will become the bank’s new chief technology officer and chief operating officer, replacing James Walker in the COO role. Mr. Walker will become deputy chief executive officer at Credit Suisse’s U.S. holding company, the bank said.

Credit Suisse reeled from a $5 billion-plus loss from family office Archegos Capital Management this spring, and its reputation also took a hit from the March bankruptcy of a financing partner, Greensill Capital. The bank ousted several executives, including two members of its management team. New Chairman António Horta-Osóriostarted reviews into risk management, strategy and culture via a board committee and outside consultants.

Mrs. Hannaford held senior engineering roles at Goldman Sachs over a 24-year career at the bank in London and New York. Goldman made her a partner in 2014. She will start Jan. 1.

A Goldman Sachs spokesperson declined to comment.

Her hiring is a welcome poach from a rival after Credit Suisse endured a steady drip of exits following the collapse of Archegos and Greensill, including the departure of some of Credit Suisse’s top investment bankers.

In the wake of Archegos, analysts expect Credit Suisse to trim its markets trading business and take down risk across the bank. Mr. Horta-Osório in a memo to staff last week said the strategy review is under way, but gave few clues about its potential outcome. He said Credit Suisse has all that it needs to unlock its potential, and that the next update will be later in the third quarter as the plans come together.

Mr. Horta-Osório had been lined up before the mishaps to become chairman May 1, but the job took on fresh dimensions after Archegos and Greensill. He is expected to make further changes to the bank’s board and management team in the coming months.

Mr. Walker, the current COO, took the job in 2019 after the previous COO resigned following a spying scandal. He previously was chief financial officer of the U.S. arm.

In his new role, Mr. Walker will report to Eric Varvel, the CEO of Credit Suisse’s U.S. holding company. Mr. Varvel was stripped in March of his separate role as CEO of asset management. The asset-management unit had run $10 billion in investment funds with Greensill before the financing company went bankrupt.

Mr. Walker will be focused “on ensuring that we operate our U.S. business in a controlled and efficient manner," Credit Suisse said. The trades for Archegos Capital that cost the bank billions had been risk managed through the bank’s New York prime brokerage.

