Credit Suisse plans to take First Boston IPO by 2025 amid investor search

Credit Suisse previously said it wants to be ready to list the unit by the end of 2024 or early 2025. As part of the carve-out, the investment bank boutique of former board member Michael Klein, who had pushed for the plan, will be integrated into CS First Boston. Credit Suisse, which agreed to buy Klein’s business, will remain majority shareholder of CS First Boston, Koerner said.

