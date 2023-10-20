Hello User
Business News/ Companies / News/  Credit Suisse prepares for more job cuts: Report

Credit Suisse prepares for more job cuts: Report

Bloomberg

  • UBS is taking over its longtime Swiss rival in a government-orchestrated deal this year and is paring a combined workforce that swelled to about 120,000.

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the logo of Credit Suisse on a building near the Hallenstadion where Credit Suisse Annual General Meeting took place, two weeks after being bought by rival UBS in a government-brokered rescue, in Zurich, Switzerland, April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy/File Photo

UBS Group AG is poised to start its next wave of job cuts at Credit Suisse, this time targeting about 10% of support staff, likely in areas such as compliance, risk and marketing, Financial News reported.

The Swiss bank informed employees the reductions will start Nov. 6, the publication said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. A UBS spokesperson declined to comment, it said.

Also Read: Credit Suisse bankers in Southeast Asia leave after UBS takeover

UBS is taking over its longtime Swiss rival in a government-orchestrated deal this year and is paring a combined workforce that swelled to about 120,000. Earlier reductions thinned management, as well as bankers and traders in revenue-generating operations.

Updated: 20 Oct 2023, 07:39 AM IST
