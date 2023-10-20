Credit Suisse prepares for more job cuts: Report

UBS Group AG is poised to start its next wave of job cuts at Credit Suisse, this time targeting about 10% of support staff, likely in areas such as compliance, risk and marketing, Financial News reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Swiss bank informed employees the reductions will start Nov. 6, the publication said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. A UBS spokesperson declined to comment, it said.

UBS is taking over its longtime Swiss rival in a government-orchestrated deal this year and is paring a combined workforce that swelled to about 120,000. Earlier reductions thinned management, as well as bankers and traders in revenue-generating operations.

