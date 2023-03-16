Home / Companies / News /  Credit Suisse promises overhaul in wake of rout as regulators offer lifeline
Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to $53.7 billion, from the Swiss central bank to shore up its liquidity, capping a day in which fears about the health of global banks leapfrogged to Europe from North America and the giant lender’s shares dropped as much as 24%.

