Credit Suisse promises overhaul in wake of rout as regulators offer lifeline8 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:12 PM IST
Swiss lender says it will shore up liquidity following a sharp decline in share price
Credit Suisse Group AG said it would borrow up to 50 billion Swiss francs, equivalent to $53.7 billion, from the Swiss central bank to shore up its liquidity, capping a day in which fears about the health of global banks leapfrogged to Europe from North America and the giant lender’s shares dropped as much as 24%.
