Credit Suisse ramps up efforts to strengthen finances

The sale of the securitized-products group, the bond buyback and a laundry list of other measures are in preparation for a strategy update on Oct. 27, when Credit Suisse executives have promised to present a fresh plan on how to set the bank on a sustainable path after years of mishaps and rocky performance. It suffered a more than $5 billion hit in 2021 over the implosion of client Archegos Capital Management.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}