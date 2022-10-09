Credit Suisse ramps up efforts to strengthen finances
Bank has received offers from around 10 bidders for its securitized-products group and has talked informally to investors about raising fresh capital
Credit Suisse Group AG has intensified efforts to sell or shrink holdings in key businesses in recent days, part of a planned restructuring to remake the bank, people familiar with the matter said.
Around 10 bidders have submitted offers for the bank’s securitized products group, some of the people said. The Swiss bank put the business, one of its most profitable, on the block in July, saying it wanted to find an outside investor to conserve capital.
The bidders include Sixth Street Partners, which hired one of the group’s senior bankers earlier this year to build a similar business, according to some of the people. Other bidders include buyout firm Centerbridge Partners and Apollo Global Management.
Credit Suisse has come under intense pressure in recent days over its plans. The bank’s shares and debt plunged last week, a selloff accelerated by an online frenzy over its condition.
The shares rebounded this week and took another leg up Friday after the bank announced a surprise $3 billion buyback of its senior bonds, which trade at a discount to face value. The move was seen by investors as a financial show of force and a way for the bank to profit off its troubles.
“They’re giving a sign that they’re not financially distressed," said Artaud Caloni, a portfolio manager with a focus on bank debt at Meeschaert Amilton Asset Management.
The sale of the securitized-products group, the bond buyback and a laundry list of other measures are in preparation for a strategy update on Oct. 27, when Credit Suisse executives have promised to present a fresh plan on how to set the bank on a sustainable path after years of mishaps and rocky performance. It suffered a more than $5 billion hit in 2021 over the implosion of client Archegos Capital Management.
Credit Suisse has said it needs to get safer and leaner by shedding parts of its investment bank and focusing on its core business of wealth management for rich clients.
Analysts say it could need around $5 billion in fresh capital to restructure and stabilize, but that some of that could be offset by disposals. Many of the strategies it is pursuing, including the asset sales, face treacherous market conditions and could still fall apart.
Among the other actions Credit Suisse is pursuing:
•The bank is in informal conversations with existing and new investors about ways to bolster its capital to the tune of billions of dollars of new investment, the people familiar with the matter said. The bank hasn’t kicked off an official process to raise new shares, the people added. Reuters previously reported about discussions with investors over raising fresh cash.
•Credit Suisse is considering proposals for selected parts of its asset-management arm, some of the people familiar said.
•Another option is to bring in an investor to help fund a pared-down investment-banking division giving deal-making advice and helping companies raise stock and bonds, according to people familiar with the plans. Bloomberg News previously reported the possibility.
•The bank separately is exiting more than two-dozen noncore wealth markets, The Wall Street Journal previously reported. Some remaining businesses, and long-dated derivatives portfolios, will go into a strategic resolution unit, also known by some in the industry as a bad bank, according to the people familiar with the plans.
•On Thursday, the bank said it put up for sale a hotel it owns in Zurich, the Savoy. It could fetch hundreds of millions of dollars, according to one of the people familiar with the plans.
The process that is furthest along is a deal involving the securitized-products group. Initial offers for the group ranged from paying a nominal amount for the business to take on its roughly $75 billion gross credit exposure or to pay a premium for the unit based on its revenues and experienced staff, according to some of the people familiar with the matter.
Some bidders have offered to buy all of the assets and full teams, while others have offered to buy a piece of the assets, one of the people said.
The group, which underwrites structured securities and packages up mortgage bonds and other securities for resale, makes strong returns but accounts for a big chunk of Credit Suisse’s overall capital buffers. Executives say it doesn’t have enough overlap with its wealth-management business to justify its size.
The unit accounted for around $20 billion in Credit Suisse’s $278 billion risk-weighted assets at the end of the second quarter. Disposing of it entirely could allow it to allocate around $2 billion in capital elsewhere and reduce the size of a potential new share issue, analysts said.
Some U.S. and European banks have similar structured-finance platforms, issuing asset-backed securities to investors on behalf of companies and extending their own financing. Private-equity firms and other credit specialists have entered the business in recent years.
Sixth Street is the former credit arm of TPG. It was founded in 2009 by 10 partners, many of whom worked together under Chief Executive Alan Waxman in Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s special-situations group. It has $60 billion in assets under management.
In March, Sixth Street hired Michael Dryden, Credit Suisse’s former head of securitized products finance, to build out a structured products arm.
—Laura Cooper, Emily Glazer and Anna Hirtenstein contributed to this article.