Credit Suisse’s new boss should scare investment bankers

Now the pain has been taken with the 1.8 billion-Swiss franc ($1.6 billion) mandatory convertible bond capital raising, there is probably enough ballast onboard to steady the ship — as long as there is no repeat of its $5.5 billion Archegos disaster. That was an unforgivable lapse in risk management, strategy and culture — which funnily enough are the three areas that Horta-Osorio's much-needed business review is focusing on. But it is not just shareholders who have to be reassured the worst is over. Credit Suisse’s client franchise has suffered some big knocks. Being able to pay back clients of its $10 billion Greensill supply-chain finance funds in liquidation would also help restore confidence in the business.

