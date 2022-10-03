Credit Suisse seeks to calm market jitters

Credit Suisse shares tumbled 9% early Monday and are down nearly 30% over the past month. Spreads on its credit-default swaps, a type of insurance against default, rose to their highest level of the year on Friday. The deteriorated market condition indicates that Credit Suisse could struggle to raise new shares to pay for a planned restructuring and that its funding costs could rise sharply.

