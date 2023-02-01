Credit Suisse stops accepting bonds of Adani’s group amid Hindenburg row
- The Swiss lender’s private banking arm has assigned a zero lending value for notes sold by Adani's group of companies
Switzerland-based investment banking company Credit Suisse has stopped accepting bonds of Adani group as collateral for margin loans to its private banking clients, a sign that scrutiny of the billionaire Gautam Adani's finances is growing after allegations of fraud by short-seller Hindenburg Research.
