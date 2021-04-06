Credit Suisse takes $4.7 billion Archegos hit, replaces Warner

The bank cut its dividend proposal for 2020 to 10 centimes a share, from about 29 centimes, and suspended its share buyback until its common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of capital strength, returns to the targeted level. Credit Suisse said it expects a CET1 ratio of at least 12% in the first quarter. It had aimed for at least 12.5% in the first half of this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}