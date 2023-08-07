Credit Suisse to cut 80% of Hong Kong investment bank jobs: Report1 min read 07 Aug 2023, 11:56 PM IST
Nearly 80% of investment banking staff of Credit Suisse in Hong Kong is likely to be laid off this week, as part of the bank's integration with UBS Group, Reuters reported on Monday.
