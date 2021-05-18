MUMBAI: Credit Suisse plans to hire over 1,000 IT employees in India this year, said a company statement issued on Tuesday.

The Swiss bank said hires will comprise developers and engineers who have capabilities in emerging technologies such as cybersecurity, data analytics, cloud, API development, machine learning and artificial intelligence that are anchored in Agile and DevOps delivery methods, to support the bank’s digital aspirations.

In the last three years, the lender has hired 2,000 IT employees continuing its growth strategy in India and to leverage the large pool of skilled technology talent available in India, to further enhance its in-house core capabilities

“As we continue to build our footprint in India, we want to attract the best IT talent to join our vibrant community of professionals. We provide our employees with a dynamic environment that fosters skills development and knowledge-sharing, and we provide opportunities for engineers and developers to be at the forefront of technology and innovation." said Prashant Bhatnagar, global head of experienced recruiting for technology.

As second wave of the covid-19 pandemic grips the nation, Credit Suisse committed ₹7.5 crore ($1 million) in aid to Concern India Foundation and GiveIndia, to provide assistance to hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi and Bengaluru for the procurement of critical medical supplies. In addition to a fundraising a separate donation from its staff raised more than ₹2.8 crore ($370,000) to GiveIndia’s India Covid Response Fund.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.