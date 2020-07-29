Credit Suisse to merge investment bank and trading in revamp

Gottstein may be preparing to reveal other structural changes after taking over in February just as the impact of the pandemic was starting to become apparent. The bank may overhaul its main international wealth-management business to reduce the number of regional reports under the new head of the unit, Philipp Wehle. The move would undo a structure created just two years ago by his predecessor, Iqbal Khan, people familiar with the matter said. Gottstein is also considering other changes, the people said.