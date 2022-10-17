Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Credit Suisse to pay $495m in US settlement

Credit Suisse to pay $495m in US settlement

1 min read . 06:57 PM ISTPIERRE BERTRAND, The Wall Street Journal
REUTERS

  • Under the agreement, the Swiss lender will make the one-time payment resolving claims made in 2013 by the eastern U.S. state that the company had made false and misleading statements about the quality of more than $10 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities

Credit Suisse Group AG said Monday that is has reached a $495 million settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General regarding transactions related to its residential mortgage-backed securities business.

Credit Suisse Group AG said Monday that is has reached a $495 million settlement with the New Jersey Attorney General regarding transactions related to its residential mortgage-backed securities business.

Under the agreement, the Swiss lender will make the one-time payment resolving claims made in 2013 by the eastern U.S. state that the company had made false and misleading statements about the quality of more than $10 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities.

Hi! You're reading a premium article
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Under the agreement, the Swiss lender will make the one-time payment resolving claims made in 2013 by the eastern U.S. state that the company had made false and misleading statements about the quality of more than $10 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities.

The New Jersey Attorney General had alleged $3 billion in damages, Credit Suisse said.

Credit Suisse said it is fully provisioned for the settlement resolving the case which was the last outstanding residential mortgage-backed securities matter involving claims by a regulator, adding that it was also the largest remaining exposure on the legacy issue.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP