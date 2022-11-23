Credit Suisse warns of up to $1.6 billion loss in Q4, to cut 9,000 jobs2 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2022, 12:39 PM IST
- Credit Suisse has said it started 2,700 job cuts in the fourth quarter and is aiming to reduce about 9,000 positions by 2025
Credit Suisse Group AG warned it will report a loss of up to 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.6 billion) for the fourth quarter as client activity remains subdued in the Wealth Management and Swiss Bank divisions, and the bank expects these market conditions to continue in the coming months.