CreditAccess to sell ₹1.1k cr stake in MFI1 min read 29 Jun 2023, 11:10 PM IST
CreditAccess India BV, promoter of CreditAccess Grameen, will sell up to 5.8% stake in the microfinance institution in a block deal worth around ?1,100 crore.
Mumbai: CreditAccess India BV, promoter of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, will sell up to 5.8% of its stake in the micro finance institution through a block deal on the exchanges on Friday. The stake is worth around ₹1,100 crore with shares being sold in a ₹1,230-1,255 per share range. The closing price on Wednesday was ₹1,325.70, implying the deal at the lower end of the range to be at a 7.2% discount. The promoter holds 73.68% stake in the company and its stake will reduce to 67.88%.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×