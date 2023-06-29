comScore
Mumbai: CreditAccess India BV, promoter of CreditAccess Grameen Ltd, will sell up to 5.8% of its stake in the micro finance institution through a block deal on the exchanges on Friday. The stake is worth around 1,100 crore with shares being sold in a 1,230-1,255 per share range. The closing price on Wednesday was 1,325.70, implying the deal at the lower end of the range to be at a 7.2% discount. The promoter holds 73.68% stake in the company and its stake will reduce to 67.88%.

CreditAccess Grameen is an Indian microfinance institution headquartered in Bengaluru, focused on providing micro-loans to women customers predominantly in rural areas across India.

The company is now operating in 352 districts in 14 states .

The company’s promoter is CreditAccess India B.V., a multinational company specializing in micro and small enterprise financing. It is backed by institutional investors and has micro-lending experience in India of more than a decade.

Updated: 29 Jun 2023, 11:10 PM IST
