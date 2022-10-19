CreditAccess Grameen raises $35 mn ESG loan from US International Development Finance Corp

The direct loan, CreditAccess said, is one of the first of its kind for DFC to a non-banking financial company microfinance institution (NBFC-MFI) in India. This reflects the increased confidence and commitment shown by international investors, financial institutions, and foreign governments in the long-term growth prospects of India’s microfinance industry, it said in a statement. The loan facility will also focus on performance targets linked to ESG principles to strengthen women’s entrepreneurship and leadership.