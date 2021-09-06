CreditAccess Grameen sees August disbursements jump to pre-pandemic levels

“With the business environment gradually returning to normalcy after Covid 2.0, we continued to maintain our focus on stringent asset quality control. On the back of improved collections trend, we gradually increased our monthly disbursements, not only serving our existing customers, but also adding new customers across our end markets. We are working towards further increasing the monthly collection efficiency which will help us to reduce the overdue portfolio over coming months," said Udaya Kumar Hebbar, MD & CEO, CA Grameen.

