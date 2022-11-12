Creditaccess Grameen to enter secured lending segment; NCD launched2 min read . Updated: 12 Nov 2022, 10:28 AM IST
Creditaccess Grameen has announced its maiden NCD (Non-Convertible Debenture) issue worth up to ₹500 crore.
Microfinancier Creditaccess Grameen, which has been only offering collateral-free loans to women, is entering the secured lending side with home, auto and gold loans along with SME funding, a top company official.