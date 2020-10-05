CreditAccess looks to raise 1,000 crore

“Last month, the company’s shareholders cleared the proposal to issue fresh shares to enable the company to raise up to ₹1,000 crore in fresh funds. The qualified institutional placement (QIP) is likely to be launched as early as this week," said one of the two persons mentioned above, both of whom spoke on condition of anonymity. Investment bank ICICI Securities is advising CreditAccess Grameen on the QIP, the other person said. “The NBFC has a resolution for raising ₹1,000 crore and it plans to raise the entire amount in one go," he said.