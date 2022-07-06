Creditors, shareholders approve Shriram Transport merger

The company said that the merger agreed upon in December 2021, advances STFC from a pure-play business of commercial vehicle lending to a diversified lender with products ranging from two-wheeler to MSME, to gold finance and in the commercial vehicle lending space. The merger of STFC and SCUF will create Shriram Finance – India’s largest retail non-banking financial company, it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}