Creditors, shareholders approve Shriram Transport merger

The company said that the merger agreed upon in December 2021, advances STFC from a pure-play business of commercial vehicle lending to a diversified lender with products ranging from two-wheeler to MSME, to gold finance and in the commercial vehicle lending space.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (STFC) on Wednesday said it has received approvals from equity shareholders, and secured and unsecured creditors for the proposed merger with Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF).
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd (STFC) on Wednesday said it has received approvals from equity shareholders, and secured and unsecured creditors for the proposed merger with Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF).
Of the total final votes, 97% of the equity shareholders, and 99% of the secured and unsecured creditors were in favour of the deal, according to a vote count at the company’s National Company Law Tribunal-convened meeting on 4 July, it said in a statement.
Of the total final votes, 97% of the equity shareholders, and 99% of the secured and unsecured creditors were in favour of the deal, according to a vote count at the company’s National Company Law Tribunal-convened meeting on 4 July, it said in a statement.
The company said that the merger agreed upon in December 2021, advances STFC from a pure-play business of commercial vehicle lending to a diversified lender with products ranging from two-wheeler to MSME, to gold finance and in the commercial vehicle lending space. The merger of STFC and SCUF will create Shriram Finance – India’s largest retail non-banking financial company, it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company now awaits approval from SCUF shareholders and creditors, and NCLT, Competition Commission of India and Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority.
Umesh Revankar, vice-chairman and managing director, Shriram Transport Finance said, “The merger is an opportunity for Shriram to increase its contribution to India’s growing financial needs and build the scale, resilience and diversity to thrive in the new normal."