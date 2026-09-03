Credlix crosses $1 bn in export financing for MSMEs, targets $10bn in five years

Credlix, the cross-border trade financing arm of business-to-business commerce platform Moglix, has crossed $1 billion in export financing for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and plans to grow this tenfold to $10 billion over the next five years, while expanding its base to more than 10,000 MSMEs.
The milestone comes as India seeks to make smaller businesses a larger part of its export economy. MSMEs account for a significant share of the country's exports, at around 45%, but smaller exporters can struggle to access working capital. Credlix is betting that a lender with an understanding of the export trade can help bridge that gap.