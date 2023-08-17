RBI rejects Cred bid to boost stake in Newtap Fin

Since the last year, the company has started lending through its own NBFC. According to Registrar of Companies filings, Newtap Finance reported revenue from operations of ₹ 15.5 crore for FY2023 compared to ₹ 6 lakh during FY2022. The NBFC’s ‘loans and advances’ for FY23 stood at ₹273 crore.

