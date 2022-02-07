CRED founder Kunal Shah has initiated a crucial conversation that has been hovering in our mind for at least the last two years - the pros and cons of the working-from-home. As we step into the third year of the pandemic, many professionals are still working from home. In fact, many companies are readily adopting the work-from-anywhere culture for their employees permanently.

While the entire idea is quite ‘comfortable’, Shah opines the same ‘is damaging in the long run.’

Shah tweets, Impact of WFH on youth is the same as impact of children who study at home.

No real bonds. No real social or network skills. Illusion of understanding and learning. No osmosis. Comfortable but damaging in the long run, he adds.

Impact of WFH on youth is the same as impact of children who study at home.



No real bonds. No real social or network skills. Illusion of understanding and learning. No osmosis.



Comfortable but damaging in the long run. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 6, 2022

The tweet garnered massive reactions from his followers. Many of them strongly disagree to the thought.

Kashif Raza, founder of Bitinning, wrote, Kunal when there was no school or college people still progressed. People don't progress at the office by doing a mundane job they progress by finding new exciting alternatives. Many people who did WFH are now happy & found something else to work on for the rest of their life.

Replying to it Shah said, And they’ll suck in that exciting alternative too if they don’t understand how osmosis works.

And they’ll suck in that exciting alternative too if they don’t understand how osmosis works. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 6, 2022

Another follower said, Strongly disagree! Remote work is democratizing opportunity. And the youngsters of today, mostly the ones living in poor countries, will benefit the most. For the first time ever, they'll have access to opportunities that their parents didn't!

Over the last two years, Kunal Shah has tweeted several times about the benefits and the drawbacks of remote work.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.