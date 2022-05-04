Creduce, a service provider in the field of climate change and carbon asset management, on Wednesday announced the launch of sustainability blockchain token KICHEE. The launch date of the token is 31 May and the pre-launch sale will start 10 May onwards.

It will be listed on Binance, Wazirx, Coinswitch, Coinbase, Opensea and Coindcx.

The company said it aims to enable individuals and businesses to smoothly adopt a carbon-neutral investment using the KICHEE token. “One KICHEE token will be 1/10th of a sustainability credit and there will be 1 crore KICHEE tokens to be minted and listed," Crreduce said in its statement.

The company cautioned that given limited liquidity and volatile pricing of individual credits, investment in KICHEE carries a special risk. “The token will be dynamically priced as there is no single market that sets global prices for carbon credits," the company said in its statement.

KICHEE is being projected as a super sustainable because it includes credits generated from other emission averting projects like water credits, plastic recycling, waste handling, biomass handling, methane avoidance, etc and is not just an emission averted via carbon emissions. The coins can be used in gaming, metaverse, trading, offset emissions, gifting, barter and digital assets.

“Carbon credits are emerging as a new asset class for anyone concerned about climate change and related issues. In a world that is heading towards Digitalization, Decentralization, and Democratization, blockchain tokens have a bright future. We are launching KICHEE to enable everyone from the individual to institutional levels to have the most credible asset if they understand the need to contribute to climate change mitigation. It is a new way to help the world participate in combating climate change and global warming," said Shailendra Singh Rao, founder, CTPL (Creduce Technologies Private Limited).