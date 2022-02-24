New Delhi: The joint venture of Creduce Technologies Pvt Ltd and Hydel Construction Pvt Ltd has won the bid from state-owned Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) for India’s single-largest hydropower carbon credits project.

In a statement, Credence said that the project activity will result in the creation of more than 80 million carbon credits from SJVNL's vintage project. The carbon credit project activity is expected to fetch a revenue of around $100 million for SJVN.

SJVN and Creduce are also aiming to align with the new rules emerging from the Paris Climate Agreement.

The announcement comes at a time when the government is focussing on environment protection, and aims to achieve net-zero carbon emission by 2070, as committed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the COP26 summit in November last year.

Shailendra Singh Rao, founder, Creduce, said, “Pursuant to PM Modi’s announcement at COP26, Creduce has embarked on the ambitious journey of creating and servicing within the compliance and voluntary carbon credits framework for all green projects to claim and utilize carbon credits. We are honoured to be a part of this deal where we would help SJVN claim millions in carbon credits and subsequent revenues over the coming decade."

"It is incumbent among each firm, be it government or private to commit to the carbon markets and help the fight against climate change," said Kartik Upadhyay, Managing Director, Hydel Consultants Pvt Ltd (HCPL).

The additional revenue will also bolster efforts for SJVN’s additional projects that it is implementing and operating in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat and Arunachal Pradesh in India, besides neighbouring countries of Nepal and Bhutan, the company statement said.

The Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Ltd (SJVN) began with a single project and state operation. The state-run company has commissioned several projects totaling more than 2500 MW of installed capacity. Besides the Nathpa Jhakri project, SJVN also has a Rampur Hydro Power project in Himachal Pradesh with a capacity of 500 MW together with consolidated installed and upcoming wind and solar power contributing to another 500 MW.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.