Cremica Foods buys back Kroll stake, plans IPO at ₹2,000 crore valuation

Cremica Foods Industries, a packaged foods and condiment maker, has bought back a 35% stake held by institutional investor Kroll, clearing the way for a potential public listing next financial year as the company shifts away from a planned ₹500 crore private fundraise.
Cremica Foods Industries, a packaged foods and condiment maker, has bought back a 35% stake held by institutional investor Kroll, clearing the way for a potential public listing next financial year as the company shifts away from a planned ₹500 crore private fundraise.
Post the secondary transaction, about 90% of the company is owned by the family, with the remaining held by angel investors.
Post the secondary transaction, about 90% of the company is owned by the family, with the remaining held by angel investors.
The company will now focus on appointing investment bankers for a listing that could value Cremica at between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 crore, chairman and managing director Akshay Bector told Mint, without disclosing the value of Kroll's secondary exit.
The proposed listing comes as Cremica looks to expand its branded foods business and overseas operations.
“In the ongoing fiscal year, we are likely to achieve sales of about ₹450 crores and Ebitda of ₹65 to 70 crores,” he said.
Cremica Food Industries reported a consolidated revenue of ₹319.3 crore in FY25, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.
“Cremica has demonstrated steady business growth with sustained margins, despite the sharp rise in oil prices,” said credit rating agency Infomerics in an August 2026 report. “The company successfully passed on most of the cost increases to its customers either immediately or with a short lag enabling continued profitability.”
The Bector family operates Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, founded by Akshay’s mother Rajni Bector. However, in 2013, the family, including the three Bector brothers, agreed on a settlement in which the biscuit and bakery business was demerged from the condiments business.
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which owns the bakery business, is run by Anoop Bector and listed in December 2020, while Cremica Foods (condiments) is run by Akshay Bector.
Private equity firm Rabo Equity Advisors was the investment advisors for India Agri Business Fund II, which acquired a minority stake in Cremica for $15 million in June 2016. In 2022, Rabo Equity Advisors—in which the Dutch lender Rabo Bank held a stake—sold its partnership in the India Agri Business Fund to the asset-management arm of theadvisory firm Kroll Inc.
New markets
Cremica Foods has a business-to-business arm where it supplies ketchups and condiments to fast food chains such as McDonald’s and Subway in India. Its branded foods business sells ketchups, sandwich spreads, salad dressings, chutney and mayonnaise under the Cremica brand, besides supplying to the hotel restaurant and catering industry.
The company is also expanding its international operations to geographies like West Asia and Southeast Asia, where tomato production is limited, Bector said. Initial discussions with customers in these markets are underway. The company is also expanding its presence in the UK. These deals are expected to kick in by FY28.
The food and beverage industry experienced a period of raw material price increases after the US-Iran war broke out in February. Prices of raw materials like sugar, cooking oil and wheat have risen in the last few months. However, Cremica has navigated the challenge by hiking prices. “Whatever raw material price increases that happened, we have been able to pass on those,” Bector said.
India's packaged food market was estimated at ₹10 trillion in FY25 and is projected to reach ₹17 trillion by FY29, according to an October 2025 report by management consulting firm The Knowledge Company.