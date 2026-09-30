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Cremica Foods buys back Kroll stake, plans IPO at ₹2,000 crore valuation

Neethi Lisa RojanPriyamvada C
2 min read30 Sep 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Akshay Bector, MD and chairman, Cremica Foods Industries.
Akshay Bector, MD and chairman, Cremica Foods Industries.
Summary

Cremica Foods repurchased 35% from Kroll, setting the stage for a public listing next year valued at 1,500-2,000 crore. Now largely family-owned, the company expects 450 crore in sales this fiscal year.

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Cremica Foods Industries, a packaged foods and condiment maker, has bought back a 35% stake held by institutional investor Kroll, clearing the way for a potential public listing next financial year as the company shifts away from a planned 500 crore private fundraise.

Cremica Foods Industries, a packaged foods and condiment maker, has bought back a 35% stake held by institutional investor Kroll, clearing the way for a potential public listing next financial year as the company shifts away from a planned 500 crore private fundraise.

Post the secondary transaction, about 90% of the company is owned by the family, with the remaining held by angel investors.

Post the secondary transaction, about 90% of the company is owned by the family, with the remaining held by angel investors.

Also Read | H1 digest: India’s IPO market bucks weak equities as domestic capital steps up

The company will now focus on appointing investment bankers for a listing that could value Cremica at between 1,500 and 2,000 crore, chairman and managing director Akshay Bector told Mint, without disclosing the value of Kroll's secondary exit.

The proposed listing comes as Cremica looks to expand its branded foods business and overseas operations.

“In the ongoing fiscal year, we are likely to achieve sales of about 450 crores and Ebitda of 65 to 70 crores,” he said.

Cremica Food Industries reported a consolidated revenue of 319.3 crore in FY25, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

“Cremica has demonstrated steady business growth with sustained margins, despite the sharp rise in oil prices,” said credit rating agency Infomerics in an August 2026 report. “The company successfully passed on most of the cost increases to its customers either immediately or with a short lag enabling continued profitability.”

Also Read | iD Fresh targets FMCG-level margins before 2027 IPO

The Bector family operates Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, founded by Akshay’s mother Rajni Bector. However, in 2013, the family, including the three Bector brothers, agreed on a settlement in which the biscuit and bakery business was demerged from the condiments business.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which owns the bakery business, is run by Anoop Bector and listed in December 2020, while Cremica Foods (condiments) is run by Akshay Bector.

Private equity firm Rabo Equity Advisors was the investment advisors for India Agri Business Fund II, which acquired a minority stake in Cremica for $15 million in June 2016. In 2022, Rabo Equity Advisors—in which the Dutch lender Rabo Bank held a stake—sold its partnership in the India Agri Business Fund to the asset-management arm of theadvisory firm Kroll Inc.

New markets

Cremica Foods has a business-to-business arm where it supplies ketchups and condiments to fast food chains such as McDonald’s and Subway in India. Its branded foods business sells ketchups, sandwich spreads, salad dressings, chutney and mayonnaise under the Cremica brand, besides supplying to the hotel restaurant and catering industry.

The company is also expanding its international operations to geographies like West Asia and Southeast Asia, where tomato production is limited, Bector said. Initial discussions with customers in these markets are underway. The company is also expanding its presence in the UK. These deals are expected to kick in by FY28.

Also Read | Table Space IPO faces ownership hurdle over founder’s stake

The food and beverage industry experienced a period of raw material price increases after the US-Iran war broke out in February. Prices of raw materials like sugar, cooking oil and wheat have risen in the last few months. However, Cremica has navigated the challenge by hiking prices. “Whatever raw material price increases that happened, we have been able to pass on those,” Bector said.

India's packaged food market was estimated at 10 trillion in FY25 and is projected to reach 17 trillion by FY29, according to an October 2025 report by management consulting firm The Knowledge Company.

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Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsCremica Foods buys back Kroll stake, plans IPO at ₹2,000 crore valuation

Cremica Foods buys back Kroll stake, plans IPO at ₹2,000 crore valuation

Neethi Lisa RojanPriyamvada C
2 min read30 Sep 2026, 04:23 PM IST
Akshay Bector, MD and chairman, Cremica Foods Industries.
Akshay Bector, MD and chairman, Cremica Foods Industries.
Summary

Cremica Foods repurchased 35% from Kroll, setting the stage for a public listing next year valued at 1,500-2,000 crore. Now largely family-owned, the company expects 450 crore in sales this fiscal year.

Gift this article

Cremica Foods Industries, a packaged foods and condiment maker, has bought back a 35% stake held by institutional investor Kroll, clearing the way for a potential public listing next financial year as the company shifts away from a planned 500 crore private fundraise.

Cremica Foods Industries, a packaged foods and condiment maker, has bought back a 35% stake held by institutional investor Kroll, clearing the way for a potential public listing next financial year as the company shifts away from a planned 500 crore private fundraise.

Post the secondary transaction, about 90% of the company is owned by the family, with the remaining held by angel investors.

Post the secondary transaction, about 90% of the company is owned by the family, with the remaining held by angel investors.

Also Read | H1 digest: India’s IPO market bucks weak equities as domestic capital steps up

The company will now focus on appointing investment bankers for a listing that could value Cremica at between 1,500 and 2,000 crore, chairman and managing director Akshay Bector told Mint, without disclosing the value of Kroll's secondary exit.

The proposed listing comes as Cremica looks to expand its branded foods business and overseas operations.

“In the ongoing fiscal year, we are likely to achieve sales of about 450 crores and Ebitda of 65 to 70 crores,” he said.

Cremica Food Industries reported a consolidated revenue of 319.3 crore in FY25, according to market intelligence platform Tracxn.

“Cremica has demonstrated steady business growth with sustained margins, despite the sharp rise in oil prices,” said credit rating agency Infomerics in an August 2026 report. “The company successfully passed on most of the cost increases to its customers either immediately or with a short lag enabling continued profitability.”

Also Read | iD Fresh targets FMCG-level margins before 2027 IPO

The Bector family operates Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, founded by Akshay’s mother Rajni Bector. However, in 2013, the family, including the three Bector brothers, agreed on a settlement in which the biscuit and bakery business was demerged from the condiments business.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities, which owns the bakery business, is run by Anoop Bector and listed in December 2020, while Cremica Foods (condiments) is run by Akshay Bector.

Private equity firm Rabo Equity Advisors was the investment advisors for India Agri Business Fund II, which acquired a minority stake in Cremica for $15 million in June 2016. In 2022, Rabo Equity Advisors—in which the Dutch lender Rabo Bank held a stake—sold its partnership in the India Agri Business Fund to the asset-management arm of theadvisory firm Kroll Inc.

New markets

Cremica Foods has a business-to-business arm where it supplies ketchups and condiments to fast food chains such as McDonald’s and Subway in India. Its branded foods business sells ketchups, sandwich spreads, salad dressings, chutney and mayonnaise under the Cremica brand, besides supplying to the hotel restaurant and catering industry.

The company is also expanding its international operations to geographies like West Asia and Southeast Asia, where tomato production is limited, Bector said. Initial discussions with customers in these markets are underway. The company is also expanding its presence in the UK. These deals are expected to kick in by FY28.

Also Read | Table Space IPO faces ownership hurdle over founder’s stake

The food and beverage industry experienced a period of raw material price increases after the US-Iran war broke out in February. Prices of raw materials like sugar, cooking oil and wheat have risen in the last few months. However, Cremica has navigated the challenge by hiking prices. “Whatever raw material price increases that happened, we have been able to pass on those,” Bector said.

India's packaged food market was estimated at 10 trillion in FY25 and is projected to reach 17 trillion by FY29, according to an October 2025 report by management consulting firm The Knowledge Company.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Neethi Lisa Rojan

Neethi Lisa Rojan is a senior correspondent focusing on the consumer goods and retail sector workingRead more

from Mumbai for Mint since 2026. She has been a journalist for a little over two years with Moneycontrol and The Morning Context. She has covered the consumer and healthcare sectors in earlier roles. She was a double gold medallist during her bachelor’s from Mahatma Gandhi University Kerala and post-graduation from Pondicherry University. With a background in commerce and journalism, she brings a sharp analytical lens to stories on India’s fast-evolving consumer goods and retail sector.<br><br>With an academic background in business administration and a keen eye for financial statement analysis, she bridges the gap between corporate data and compelling narrative journalism. Her reporting is characterized by a focus on how evolving consumer behaviours and regulatory changes impact India's largest mass-market brands. She is a keen learner with diplomas in international business, human rights and journalism. She specialized in business journalism at the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai. When she is not looking into shopping carts, you can find her explaining the latest conspiracy theory.

Read Less
Priyamvada C

Priyamvada is a Mumbai-based business journalist at Mint. She writes about the public and private maRead more

rkets with a key focus on venture capital, private equity, M&As and private credit. Her coverage also spans startups and emerging businesses.<br><br>Over the last two years, she has uncovered some of the largest deals and interviewed important decision-makers from India’s investment ecosystem. She likes to dabble across different formats like long forms and explainers. Her work has been consistently displayed on the publication's deals page, and she has also written multiple front-page stories.<br><br>Prior to joining Mint in 2024, she worked out of Reuters’ Bengaluru bureau where she extensively covered the travel, transportation, and logistics industries. Across both her stints, Priyamvada has displayed rigour for breaking news and analyzing interesting data-driven trends. She holds a postgraduate diploma from the Asian College of Journalism's Bloomberg programme. In her free time, she enjoys reading books and trying out different cuisines. She is keen to delve deeper into the various sectors she covers and is always up for a chat. You can reach out to her at priyamvada.c@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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