Cricket trumps Politics and Entertainment in Google Search 2019

NEW DELHI : Did you know that Ranu Mondal was amongst the top 10 most searched personalities on Google? Mondal became an overnight internet sensation after her video of singing legendary Lata Mangeshkar’s song ‘Lag Ja Gale’ went viral on the Internet, according to Google India’s Year In Search 2019 announced on Wednesday.

Topping the list of most searched personalities was IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman followed by Lata Mangeshkar who was hospitalised in November after being diagnosed with pneumonia and Yuvraj Singh who announced his retirement from international cricket in June after a career of 17 years.

Top trending queries on Google also proved India’s eternal love for cricket that trumped Politics and Entertainment with ‘ICC Cricket World Cup’ being the top trending query on Google Search in 2019, followed by ISRO’s space mission ‘Chandrayaan 2’ and ‘Article 370’.

A look at the top trending searches of the year reflects Indians love for movies and saw Bollywood blockbusters Kabir Singh, Gully Boy, Mission Mangal and Joker trending while among Hollywood movies it was the double entry of Marvel’s blockbusters -- Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel that also featured in the overall list of trending searches of the year.

Other important news events including the Maharashtra and Haryana state assembly elections were highly searched. Additionally, the list saw a mix of both local and global news moments such as the Pulwama attack, Cyclone Fani, the Ayodhya verdict, and the Amazon forest fire.

Google Search also saw a wide variety of questions including ‘How to vote’, ‘How to get Fastag’, ‘How to select channels as per TRAI’, ‘What is Article 370?’, ‘What is howdy Modi?’, ‘What is DLS method in cricket?’, ‘What is Article 15?’ among others. Additionally, on local searches around ‘Near me…’, the top queries revolved around “Dance classes near me" followed by “Salons near me". Interestingly, a pertinent entry in this particular list in 2019 was “Air quality Index near me".