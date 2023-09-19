Cricketer Deepak Chahar launches new brand ‘DNINE Sports’1 min read 19 Sep 2023, 04:45 PM IST
Chahar appears to be following Virat Kohli who has successfully set up a licensee brand 'One8' along with Cornerstone Sports LLP
New Delhi: Cricketer Deepak Chahar has bootstrapped to launch his own sports line, DNINE Sports. This is less than a year after he launched his fantasy sports app. The sports line will have an investment of ₹2.5 crore and will retail products like shoes for cricket, clothing and accessories, etc. The company will be incorporated under the entity LCDC Athletics Private Limited and will have the cricketer and his father Lokendra Singh Chahar as co-founders.