Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur to be brand ambassador for Center Fruit1 min read . Updated: 10 May 2023, 02:31 PM IST
The brand said the campaign is a digital series and will look at mirroring India’s passion for sports, especially women’s cricket through the idea of gully cricket
New Delhi: To reach out to a wider audience, Perfetti Van Melle India has signed cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as ambassador for its Center Fruit brand. The campaign, ‘Mood Ting Tong League’ also has digital influencer RJ Sukriti as a protagonist who is seen in a creative banter with the cricketer around gully cricket.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×