Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja becomes ASICS brand ambassador

Sportswear brand ASICS on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Ravindra Jadeja, the all-rounder of the Indian cricket team and Chennai Super Kings as its brand ambassador.

The company, which focuses on sporting gear for the running category, said that its partnership with Jadeja would further strengthen the company’s commitment, spread awareness about its diverse offerings, and magnify the reach of the brand during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

“Ravindra’s limitless energy and inspiring potential weave seamlessly with our brand ethos to encourage people to experience the transformative power of sport, not just on the body but on the mind. Through this partnership, we endeavour to both support and encourage people to experience the transformative power sports has to change one’s life in a positive and immensely meaningful way," said Rajat Khurana, managing director, ASICS India and South Asia.

Known for his batting and wicket-taking abilities, Jadeja has picked up over 425 wickets and scored over 4,000 runs in the international cricket matches. He was first-lined in the Indian squad for the 2006 U/19 Cricket World Cup in Sri Lanka and was the vice-captain of the victorious Indian team at the 2008 U/19 Cricket World Cup.

A high performance brand, ASICS has been working with young and fresh athletic talent across various genres of sports. In India, ASICS is promoted by actor Tiger Shroff.

Anima Sana In Corpore Sano, meaning ‘A Sound Mind in a Sound Body’ is an old Latin phrase from which ASICS is derived and the fundamental platform on which the brand still stands. The company was founded in 1949, by Kihachiro Onitsuka which sells running shoes as well as athletic and sports inspired footwear, apparel, and accessories.

In Asia, ASICS currently has over 55 stores across India, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

