NEW DELHI : Indian wicket-keeper and Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant has inked a deal with cricket non-fungible token (NFT) platform Rario. The company is a digital collectibles platform that focuses on cricket NFTs.

Pant’s partnership with Rario is exclusive, the company said.

The licensed cricket digital collectibles platform lets users trade and purchase NFTs by cricketers and their international leagues. These are typically crypto-assets or intangible digital items like an in-game item, video or image. The association with Pant, the company said, will allow for the creation of digital collectibles of the young stalwart’s iconic moments on and off the field.

In a statement, Pant said, “The past year of my career has given me some very special moments, be it the century against England in Ahmedabad or leading Delhi Capitals to the IPL playoffs. My innings in The Brisbane Cricket Ground, Gabba is also something I will never forget. My fans and I can preserve these moments in a modern way."

The wicket-keeper-batsman scored 89 which went unbeaten that led to a series-clinching win over Australia in January this year.

Commenting on the deal, Rario’s co-founder, Ankit Wadhwa said, “Rishabh Pant is cementing himself as the star not just for the present, but also the future. His NFTs will give cricket fans the opportunity to celebrate this." Rario also lets cricket enthusiasts interact directly with each other to trade cards issued by the platform.

The company is backed by investors such as Kingsway Capital and Presight Capital.

For the global market, DappRadar, which follows sales across multiple blockchains, stated that the volumes of NFTs bought and traded were just under $2.5 billion for the first half of 2021.

