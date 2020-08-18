Home >Companies >News >Cricketer Rohit Sharma appointed Oakley’s brand ambassador in India

Performance sports eyewear brand Oakley on Tuesday announced the appointment of cricketer Rohit Sharma as its new brand ambassador for a period of two years in India.

As a part of the partnership, Sharma will be sporting Oakley eyewear equipped with patented Prizm technology created specifically for sports lenses.

He joins the likes of Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh and Milind Soman who have endorsed the brand before.

Ben Goss, Oakley global brand director, said, “Rohit Sharma is a world-class performer, an inspiration for the younger generation and an icon who has made his mark with his sporting excellence. A true game-changer, Rohit champions passion, progression, and performance—values that represent Oakley, thus making him an ideal fit to represent and lead the brand dialogue."

Operating in India since 2009, Oakley is present in over 2,000 retail stores across multi-brand outlets and large optical chains such as Titan Eye Plus.

The brand is gradually growing its market in India investing in creating awareness about why performance eyewear are crucial for customers.

"The awareness of fitness eyewear for the active lifestyle is increasing among Indian consumers. The future is bright in the country as number of running and cycling events have significantly increased in the past 10 years," said Sahil Jandial, deputy brand business manager, Oakley India.

Oakley has been associated with key running events as performance eyewear partner including Delhi Half Marathon and Mumbai Marathon among others.

It is also investing in increasing its presence in thurd party e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio and Tata Cliq.

"Currently, e-commerce platforms are contributing 15-20% to our overall sales," said Jandial.

