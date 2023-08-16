Crisil downgrades Hero Electric's rating due to delay in servicing of debt obligations3 min read 16 Aug 2023, 11:02 PM IST
CRISIL Ratings downgrades Hero Electric Vehicles' ratings to 'CRISIL D/CRISIL D' due to poor liquidity and operating losses.
CRISIL Ratings has removed its ratings on the bank facilities of Hero Electric Vehicles Private Limited (HEVPL) from 'Rating Watch with Negative Implications' and has downgraded the ratings to ‘CRISIL D/CRISIL D’ from ‘CRISIL B/CRISIL A4’.
