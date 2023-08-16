HEVPL is one of the oldest players in the E2W market in India, backed by the extensive experience of its promoters, exclusive rights to the well-established brand, Hero, and a pan-India distribution network. HEVPL rolled out its first electric scooter in 2007, resulting in early mover advantage in this space. However, company only sold ~1800 units in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 since operations are constrained by lack of working capital. Ramp up of sales and ability to maintain established market position amid intensifying competition (from existing players and new entrants) will be closely monitored.