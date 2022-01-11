CRISIL launches 70:30 CPSE Plus SDL Index – April 2025

NEW DELHI: Ratings agency CRISIL has launched a new target maturity index, the CRISIL IBX 70:30 CPSE Plus SDL Index – April 2025. The index will track the performance of AAA CPSEs (Central Public Sector Enterprises) and SDLs (State Development Loans) securities maturing between 1 November 2024 and 30 April 2025. It will mature on 30 April 2025.

This is the third such index launched by CRISIL on target maturity funds. The earlier two track the gilt market in 2027 and 2028 maturities. Asset managers can now create passive products tracking the index.

"This index further underscores CRISIL’s commitment to support growth in the capital markets, especially in India, where passive investment products are growing fast. It will serve as an appropriate reference for upcoming index-linked funds or exchange traded funds," said, Jiju Vidyadharan, senior director, Funds and Fixed Income Research, CRISIL Ltd.

According to CRISIL, to enhance replicability, the company has given due consideration to liquidity while defining the criteria for constituent selection in the index. It added, this, coupled with the current yield curve steepness of four years over one year (1.21% for AAA PSU and 1.57% for SDLs as on 31 December 2021), adds to the attractiveness of target-date passive products.

CRISIL currently maintains over 100 standard and customised indices, which are used by mutual funds, insurance companies, provident funds, and investors in Indian markets. While most of these indices follow a fixed maturity construct, the target date indices will act as suitable reference for the upcoming breed of target date index funds, the company stated.

Some of the new index launches by CRISIL include CRISIL Broad Based Long Term Gilt Index, CRISIL Broad Based Medium Term Gilt Index, CRISIL Broad Based Short Term Gilt Index, CRISIL Broad Based Gilt Index and CRISIL Money Market Index – Insurance.

