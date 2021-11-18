Crisil sells suburban Mumbai office property for 49 crore

Rating agency Crisil Ltd has sold an office property in suburban Mumbai for about ₹49 crore to Amoreux Enterprise Pvt Ltd, according to documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rating agency Crisil Ltd has sold an office property in suburban Mumbai for about ₹49 crore to Amoreux Enterprise Pvt Ltd, according to documents accessed by real estate data and analytics firm Propstack.

The 22,500 sq ft, ground plus seven-floor property ‘Crisil House’, which has 26 car parks, is located in Chakala, Andheri (East). The sale deed was executed on 10 November. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The 22,500 sq ft, ground plus seven-floor property ‘Crisil House’, which has 26 car parks, is located in Chakala, Andheri (East). The sale deed was executed on 10 November. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“The said property was not being used by Crisl Limited. The transaction was completed in order to dispose of a non-core asset at an optimal price," said a Crisil spokesperson. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Crisil’s headquarters are in Hiranandani Business Park in Mumbai.

Vimal Parmanand Khandwala and Rajesh Parmanand Khandwala are directors in Amoreux Enterprise.

Vimal Khandwala didn’t respond to calls and an email query. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this year, Khandwala bought a duplex apartment on the 53rd floor in ‘The Imperial’ twin tower skyscraper in south Mumbai’s Tardeo for ₹64.48 crore.