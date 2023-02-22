Crisil upgrades DB Power’s long-term rating as Adani Power calls off acquisition
- The rating agency also removed the firm from 'on watch status' and assigned a 'stable' outlook.
Following Adani Power Ltd’s plans to acquire DBPL were called off, rating agency CRISIL has upgraded DB Power Ltd’s (DBPL) long-term rating from “A+" to “AA-", reported Business Standard on 22 February.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×