CRISIL upgrades long-term rating of InCred Finance to ‘AA-/Stable’ from ‘A /Stable’
The upgrade in the ratings was on the back of strong capitalization of the company supported by high pedigree of investor base, coupled with steady improvement in earnings profile.
