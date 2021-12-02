Crisil upgrades Meghmani Finechem rating to AA-/Stable

“We are quite honored by this recognition by Crisil. This upgrade reaffirms the company’s vision to strategically grow with a good balance sheet. The expansion plan we are working on will significantly add to the revenue without compromising on Return on Capital Employed (ROCE). The company is moving up the specialty value chain with special focus on products which are heavily imported currently. We have integrated processes and are working continuously to use technology to further bring efficiency to our operations and maximize value for the shareholders," Meghmani Finechem’s Chairman and Managing Director Maulik Patel said.